Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 46,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

