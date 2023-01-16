Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $223.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $288.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

