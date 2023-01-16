Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in MSCI by 19.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,538,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $505.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.50. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

