Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.