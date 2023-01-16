Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

MDY opened at $470.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.37 and a 200 day moving average of $442.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $507.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

