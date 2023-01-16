Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,053 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

