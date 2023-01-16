MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 250.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00435101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.98 or 0.30540879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00760379 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,204,070 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.