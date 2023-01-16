Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
MBRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
