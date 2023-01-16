Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Molina Healthcare worth $138,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.25. 12,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

