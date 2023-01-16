Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $92,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,489. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.