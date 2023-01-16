Morgan Stanley Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.