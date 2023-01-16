Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 565,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

