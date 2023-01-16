Morgan Stanley Raises TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target to €12.50

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TeamViewer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

