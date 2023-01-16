Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.56. 136,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 154,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

