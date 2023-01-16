National Bank Financial Raises Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
