National Bank Financial Raises Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OBNNF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OBNNF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

