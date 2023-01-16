National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Acquires 72,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.93. 777,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,826,566. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.