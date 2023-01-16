Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $30.70 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Neblio has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,751,005 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

