Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.