Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
