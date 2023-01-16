Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

