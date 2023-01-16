New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Generation Consumer Group Price Performance
Shares of NGCG remained flat at 0.00 on Monday. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
About New Generation Consumer Group
