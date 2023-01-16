New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

