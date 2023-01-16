NFT 1-Day Volume Hits $195.39 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $624,731.61 and $195.39 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01631903 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,114.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

