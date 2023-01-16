NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $195.39

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $615,304.23 and approximately $195.39 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

