North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. 117,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

