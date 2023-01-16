North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 15,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.35% of Boot Barn worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,167. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

