North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 52,481 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.07% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $287.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 671.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

