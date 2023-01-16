North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.2 %

OTTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. 3,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

