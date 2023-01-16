North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 136 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.43. 24,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

