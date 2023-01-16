North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.00. 29,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

