North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,678 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.95% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,133. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.