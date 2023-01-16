North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.42% of Compass Diversified worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,605,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 621,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

