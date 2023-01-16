NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 537 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

