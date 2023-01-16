NorthRock Partners LLC Has $940,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $142.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $173.15.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

