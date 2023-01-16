NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.