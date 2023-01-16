NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.