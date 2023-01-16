NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWP stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.