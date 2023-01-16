NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NovAccess Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NovAccess Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,529. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.