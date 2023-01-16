NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NovAccess Global Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NovAccess Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,529. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
