Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $74,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta Price Performance
NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.51 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,663. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
