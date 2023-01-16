Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $74,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.51 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,663. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.