NSUR COIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $31,923.75 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

