Numeraire Hits Market Capitalization of $94.60 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $94.60 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $16.07 or 0.00076692 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00768594 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

