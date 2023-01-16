Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.