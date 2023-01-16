Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.