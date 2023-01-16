Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.