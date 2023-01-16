Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Cap of $154.06 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $154.06 million and $44.62 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00435309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.91 or 0.30555498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00749988 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

