Orchid 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.99 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.54 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

