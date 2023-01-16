Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in January

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of GOFPY stock traded up 0.23 on Monday, hitting 7.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.78. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of 5.36 and a twelve month high of 8.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOFPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.
