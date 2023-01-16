Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $422.91 million and $11.81 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

