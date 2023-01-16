Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

