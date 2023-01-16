Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7446 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.86. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
