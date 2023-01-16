PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in PayPal were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $79.48. 400,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,827,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

